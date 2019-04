As a new or experienced Summer ePAF Originator, the following presentations are available:

April 18, 1:30 – 3:30

May 23rd, 2 – 4 pm



The ePAF procedures are the same as in previous summers (you can use last year's notes).

Questions may be directed to the AFISM Resource Center by emailing AFISM 2KNOW (in the Outlook address book) or by calling 2-KNOW (742-5669).