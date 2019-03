Getting Started Understanding the Contracting Process Developing a Marketing Plan Deciphering a Solicitation

To Register:

Contact Becky Castilleja 806-745-3973 or

register at this link Posted:

3/25/2019



Originator:

BECKY Castilleja



Email:

becky.castilleja@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 3/27/2019



Location:

NWTSBDC 2579 s loop 289



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Small Business Development Center