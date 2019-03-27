The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities.





Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees.









Sm-p80-based Schistosomiasis Vaccine: Update on Human Clinical Trials





Speaker: Afzal A. Siddiqui, PhD, Grover E. Murray Professor

Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 110 or via Zoom (https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/9798966879)





Afzal A. Siddiqui, Ph.D. is a Grover E. Murray Professor. He has developed a vaccine for schistosomiasis. Schistosomiasis is endemic in 78 developing countries; two hundred and fifty million people are infected by it and an additional 800 million people are at risk of acquiring it. The vaccine has the potential of positively impacting one billion people. The journal Science listed a schistosomiasis vaccine among the top-10 priority vaccines needing to be developed. The vaccine, SchistoShield® (Sm-p80 plus GLA-SE) developed by Dr. Siddiqui is deemed one of the most promising among candidate vaccines for this disease in light of numerous nonhuman primate studies. SchistoShield® is now entering its first in-human trials. A toxicology study is being executed and a phase 1 human clinical trial, funded by the National Institutes of Health has commenced in the United States. The next steps then include phase 1b trials that are planned for later in 2019 to be conducted in two endemic countries in Africa.





This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary. Meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.



