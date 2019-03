If you might be interested in learning the language of Homer, Plato, Sophocles, Euclid, and the New Testament, check out GRK 1501 next fall (MTWRF 1-1:50). Ancient Greek does fulfill the foreign language requirement. The textbook will be provided to students for free.

For more information, please contact Dr. Sydnor Roy (sydnor.roy@ttu.edu).