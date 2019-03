The Latin American Film Festival in April brings together a fantastic selection of Latin American Films: Ixcanul-April 10 The Future Perfect- April 16 Even the Rain- April 18 From the Land to your Table- April 24 The Liberator- April 26. All showings start at 6pm - see flyer for location details. Posted:

