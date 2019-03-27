International Transgender Day of Visibility is honored every year on March 31 to celebrate transgender people and raise awareness of the discrimination faced by them worldwide. Tech Gender and Sexuality Association is holding their weekly meeting today, March 27th, in recognition of this LGBT holiday at 7 pm in Human Sciences 111. We'll have a presentation focusing on trans youth with some time for open discussion and sharing experiences. Hope to see you there!

Follow us on social media for additional meeting info @TechGSA



