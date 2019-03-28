The University is in the process of transitioning to a new credit card processor. In order to complete this transition, the Touchnet credit card payment system will be taken offline at 11:30 p.m. on April 3rd and remain offline until close of business on April 4th.

During this time, no credit card payments will be able to be processed through Touchnet, as all merchant accounts in the system will be temporarily disabled.

Some areas that may have a larger impact include STUDENT BUSINESS SERVICES, PARKING SERVICES, TTU ISD K-12, STUDENT HOUSING, TRANSITION AND ENGAGEMENT AND ANNUAL GIVING. This only applies to credit card payments that are processed through Touchnet. All other payment processing will be unaffected during this time.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions, please contact Nicole Bentley in University Financial Services at 834-0865.