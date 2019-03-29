|
"Life Before Lubbock: A Talk with Juanita Padhopony of the Comanche Nation" is a public event sponsored and hosted by the Raiderland Native American Student Association. Juanita Padhopony, acclaimed indigenous artist and educator, will talk about Comanche history on the southern Plains and her behind-the-scenes work on the AMC television series The Son.
|Posted:
3/27/2019
Originator:
Catharine Franklin
Email:
catharine.franklin@ttu.edu
Department:
History
Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/29/2019
Location:
Escondido Theater, Student Union Building
