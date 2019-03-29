TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Life Before Lubbock: A Talk with Juanita Padhopony of the Comanche Nation
"Life Before Lubbock: A Talk with Juanita Padhopony of the Comanche Nation" is a public event sponsored and hosted by the Raiderland Native American Student Association.  Juanita Padhopony, acclaimed indigenous artist and educator, will talk about Comanche history on the southern Plains and her behind-the-scenes work on the AMC television series The Son.
Posted:
3/27/2019

Originator:
Catharine Franklin

Email:
catharine.franklin@ttu.edu

Department:
History

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/29/2019

Location:
Escondido Theater, Student Union Building

Categories