The International Student Career Forum: Virtual Employer Panel is a virtual event that will assist Texas Tech University international students in furthering their career development. International students will gain insight regarding the hiring process of international candidates as well as any current opportunities available with the following recruiters: Rodney Tabares, University Recruiter at Facebook Justin Clark, People Strategy & Planning Manger at Uber and former HR Manager at Deloitte Recruiter at JLL a Property Consultancy Company
3/28/2019
Nicole Noble
nicole.noble@ttu.edu
University Career Center
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 3/28/2019
Webinar
