The McDonald-Mehta Lecture Series greatly benefit the advancement of research in the field of wind science and engineering at Texas Tech University. The presentations given in the McDonald-Mehta series expose the faculty and students to cutting-edge research currently being done in this field outside Texas Tech University. In addition to attending the lectures, the faculty and students also have the opportunity to interact with the speaker over designated time slots. This not only promotes exchange of research ideas, but also facilitates the initiation of potential collaborations.



Posted:

3/28/2019



Originator:

Patricia Bela



Email:

patricia.bela@ttu.edu



Department:

National Wind Institute



Event Information

Time: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 4/1/2019



Location:

Experimental Science Bldg, room 120



