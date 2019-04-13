The Spring Concert will take Place April 13, 2019 at Urbanovsky Park. The Spring Concert is open to the Lubbock Community! Snacks provided for FREE will require a TTU ID. The gates of the concert area will open at 5pm and the Plain White T's will perform at 8pm. Snacks provided will include popcorn, cotton candy, and snowcones. Yard games will be set up for students to play before the concert starts!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Posted:

3/29/2019



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 4/13/2019



Location:

Urbanovsky Park



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

