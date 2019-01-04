The McDonald-Mehta Lecture Series greatly benefit the advancement of research in the field of wind science and engineering at Texas Tech University. The presentations given in the McDonald-Mehta Lecture series expose the faculty and students to cutting-edge research currently being done in the this field outside Texas Tech University. In addition to attending the lectures, the faculty and students also have the opportunity to interact with the speaker over designated time slots. This not only promotes exchange of research ideas, but also facilitates the initiation of potential collaborations.