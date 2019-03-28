This award recognizes the dedication of a student organization showing improvement in activities that meet their goals and objectives as stated in the organization's purpose. Additional criteria for this award include activities that have caused change and improvement for the organization, growth in the organization membership, increased member involvement and development, improved programs, created an opportunity for member participation, and collaboration with other campus organizations or events. To nominate for this award, CLICK HERE Posted:

3/28/2019



Originator:

Mario Lechuga



Email:

mario.lechuga@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





