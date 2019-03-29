This award recognizes outstanding achievement of a newer student organization within the past year. This organization must have been registered at TTU for three years or less. The review criteria will include the organization's ability to meet the goals and objectives stated in the constitution. The organization should demonstrate a high level of achievement in one or more areas, such as membership involvement, organization development, leadership training and opportunity for members, shown active participation in TTU campus activities and community service. To nominate for this award, CLICK HERE Posted:

