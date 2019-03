Come to MCOM 353 tonight (3/27/19) at 6pm to see what it takes to join Tech's first pre-medical honor society! Food will be provided. Contact texastechaed@gmail.com with any questions or concerns. Sponsored by Alpha Epsilon Delta, a registered student organization. Posted:

3/27/2019



Originator:

Nadine Salem



Email:

Nadine.Salem@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:15 PM

Event Date: 3/27/2019



Location:

MCOM 353



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization