Environmental Law Society Meeting

Come by Room 106 at noon for our spring general meeting. We will be discussing the upcoming Palo Duro service trip. Lunch will be provided. 

3/27/2019

Ashley Cossio

ashley.cossio@ttu.edu

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/27/2019

Room 106

