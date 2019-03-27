The Thomas Jay Harris Institute is excited to announce the 4th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research and Creativity Symposium March 28 & 29, 2019. The symposium will feature research and creative work by TTU faculty, staff, and graduate students, including panel presentations and discussions on the preservation of Tejano music; the Latino cyber-moral panic in the U.S.; borderlands culture; Noir chronicles and the migrant experience; recruitment, surveying, and interviewing Latinx newlyweds; the cultural impact of animals on the Comanche and peoples of the Llano Estacado; an analysis of a Spanglish Don Quijote; and stories of land abandonment and forest restoration in Latin America.

The symposium will also feature a distinguished guest speaker, Dr. Angharad N. Valdivia, professor in the College of Media at the University of Illinois, whose vibrant research combines the areas of ethnic studies, gender studies and Latin American studies. Dr. Valdivia will give a keynote address regarding “Spitfire Tales: Production of a Representation, Producing a Dignified Career,” on Friday, March 29, 12:30-1:30 p.m. in room 156 of the Media & Communication classroom building. Boxed lunches will be provided.

Please note that two Emerging Scholars sessions are scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at 3:00 p.m. and Friday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m. in CoMC 156 are designed for graduate students to present their work and receive feedback from Dr. Valdivia and other faculty.

Thursday, March 28, 2019 (all sessions meet in CoMC 156)

1:00 p.m.

Tejano Music & Borderlands Culture

Curtis Peoples, Southwest Collection

Cordelia Barrera, English

2:00 p.m.

Latino Cyber-Moral Panic in the U.S. & Recruitment, Surveying, and Interviewing of Latinx Newlyweds

Nadia Flores-Yeffal & David Elkins, Sociology, Anthropology & Social Work

Sylvia Niehuis, Human Development & Family Studies

Minerva Alaniz, University Libraries (retired)

3:00 p.m.

1st Emerging Scholars & Creators Session

Alfredo Aguilar, History

Corina Carmona, Visual Art/Fine Arts

4:00 p.m. End

Friday, March 29, 2019 (all sessions meet in CoMC 156)

10:00 a.m.

Noir Chronicles and the Migrant Experience, the Cultural Impact of Animals on the Comanche and Peoples of the Llano Estacado, a Spanglish Don Quijote and its Gains, and Land Abandonment and Forest Restoration in Latin America

Alicia Miklos, Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures

John Beusterien, Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures

Zachary Brandner, Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures

Carlos Portillo-Quintero, Natural Resources Management

11:30 a.m.

2nd Emerging Scholars & Creators Session

Zachary Hernandez, English

Sarah Cuevas, Communication Studies

Christina Jimenez Najera, Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication

12:30 p.m.

Keynote Address by Dr. Angharad N. Valdivia (University of Illinois): “Spitfire Tales: Production of a Representation, Producing a Dignified Career”

Boxed lunches served

1:30 p.m. End

For more information on the symposium, please contact Christina Jimenez Najera at christina.j.najera@ttu.edu.