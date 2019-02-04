Hello Red Raiders, your Raider Floral and Events team will have a special Staff Appreciation 4” pot with Hens and Chicks. This will be available for preorders starting April 02, 2019 until April 17, 2019. Limited quantities are available. We offer free Lubbock campus deliveries, off campus deliveries are available but are subject to a delivery fee. Price: • $15.00 + Tax Payment methods: • FOP Account Numbers, Money Order, Cash or Checks made payable to Texas Tech (8.25% Sales Tax must be included) (Estimated $16.24 each) at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/products.php • Credit cards (Online orders only, https://secure.touchnet.net/C20210_ustores/web/classic/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=1537&SINGLESTORE=true) Payment mailing address: • Mail Stop 3144 Contact information: • Email: RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu • Phone: 806-742-4OPS Disclaimer: • All sales are final (No exchanges excepted) • No maintenance included • Confirmation email sent from RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu Important dates: • Last Day to Order: April 17, 2019 • Order must be paid by: April 19, 2019 • Deliveries begin: April 24, 2019 Posted:

4/2/2019



Originator:

Raider Floral & Events



Email:

raiderfloralevents@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Administration Salary





Categories

Departmental

