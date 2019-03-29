2019 Texas Tech Regional Engaged Scholarship Symposium:



“The Future of Higher Education: Redesigning Teaching, Research, and Service to Remain Relevant”

Texas Tech University is hosting its second Regional Symposium on April 10, 2019 at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center in Lubbock. Under the theme, “The Future of Higher Education: Redesigning Teaching, Research, and Service to Remain Relevant,” the event will highlight innovative strategies and practices that integrate community engagement into daily university practice while promoting teaching and learning, research, and scholarship.



University Administrators, faculty, staff and students as well as community partners are invited to attend. Registration for the symposium is free for Texas Tech System employees and students, $35 for faculty and staff from other institutions; $15 for students. Community members are invited to attend at no charge.

Program Highlights :

Concurrent Sessions : Connecting teaching, research, or creative activity with community needs; building effective partnerships; advancing scholarship through engagement, and more.

Discussion Forum : Incorporating Engaged Scholarship into Tenure & Promotion.

Presentation of Award-Winning Programs by the 2019 President’s Engaged Scholarship Recipients.

Tour and Closing Reception at TTU Innovation Hub.

Keynote Speaker: Dr. KerryAnn O’Meara, Professor of Higher Education and Director of the ADVANCE Program at the University of Maryland. KerryAnn is a national expert on faculty careers, academic reward systems, and change strategies. She will present on "Equity-Minded Reform in Academic Reward Systems.”



For detailed program information and to register visit: outreachandengagement.ttu.edu or call (806)742-2392.

