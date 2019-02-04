The 35th Annual Conference on the Advancement of Women (Friday, April 26, 2019) acts as a support to expand regional, national and international research in Women's & Gender Studies and related fields of scholarship. Through various keynote speakers and guest scholars our participants have found a place to network and support women faculty, staff, and students and all interested members of the University and surrounding communities.

We are proud to announce additional events to attend during the conference including the following:

Since 1984, when the First All-University Conference on the Advancement of Women in Academia was held, over 40 guest scholars and activist have spoken on this campus. Guest scholars have included a Chief Nurse and Colonel in the US Army Reserves, Dr. Margarethe Cammermeyer, a former Vice-Presidential candidate and an inductee to the National Women’s Hall of Fame, member Winona LaDuke, as well as one of the founding members of the second wave of the women’s movement and current recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award, Gloria Steinem.



Schedule



The conference will kick-off on Thursday evening, April 25th, and continue on Friday, April 26th, with concurrent sessions/panels, luncheon and scholarship awards ceremony and guest speakers held in the Student Union Building (upper level). We are also offering an organizing workshop on Saturday, April 27th. Visit our web site for details to register, volunteer, session times and locations.

Guest Speakers

Jamia Wilson , Executive Director & Publisher at Feminist Press, City University of New York

Mily Trevino-Sauceda, Executive Director and Co-founder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, Inc.