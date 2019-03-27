Are you interesting in gaining undergraduate research experience with a thriving social sciences lab? The Research in Early Development (RED) Lab is recruiting undergraduate research assistants. Relevant interests include development of innovative research methods and children with autism spectrum disorders, all majors welcome to apply. Experience with technology or programming preferred. Enrollment in a three-hour independent study research credit would be required.

For inquiries, contact Lab Manager Jessica Blume by completing the form at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hdfs/research/early_developmental_studies/connect.php