The TTU Student Counseling Center and the Dream Resource Center are partnering to host Living the Dream, a 4-week coping skills workshop focused on the experiences of first-generation and DREAMer students at TTU. Topics include mindfulness and managing negative thoughts, distress tolerance, mood regulation, interpersonal effectiveness, managing media use, and self-compassion and resilience. The workshop will run each Wednesday starting on Moarch 6 and ending on April 3.

The last workshop will be held on Wednesday, April 3 from 12:30-1:30 pm in Doak Hall 119. If you are interested in participating or would like more information about Living the Dream, please contact Jessica Johnston-York at jessica.johnston-york@ttu.edu.