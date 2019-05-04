This award recognizes an individual student(s) that has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and whose significant contributions have impacted the Texas Tech community. Their contributions can be for any part of campus life, including but not limited to student organizations, SGA, fraternity & sorority life, research, athletics, residence life, health, safety & wellness, and diversity. The recognized individual(s) will be selected based in part on the extent in which the student's leadership and contributions exceed what it normally expected of an active participant. All applicants in this category should note that this is for on-campus leadership and contributions. To submit a nomination, CLICK HERE!

