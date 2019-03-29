CMA and ACM Award-winning musician Luke Combs will extend his sold-out “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” through this fall. The tour will make its stop at Lubbock's United Supermarkets Arena Friday, December 6, and will feature special guests Morgan Wallen & Jameson Rodgers.

Register for the Verified Fan Presale Now! Unlock ticket access by registering for the presale – registration closes on Sunday, March 31 at 10PM ET. With Ticketmaster Verified Fan, a simple registration is all it takes to get verified for the opportunity to be invited to shop for tickets. While it does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, it does level the playing field so a fan is only up against another fan – without racing against bots – for the same ticket.

If verified and randomly selected for the presale, you will receive your code via text message on the evening of Monday, April 1. The general VF presale begins on Tue. April 2 at 12PM local. Due to the limited quantity of tickets, they will be avail on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed.

VERIFIED FAN REGISTRATION LINK: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/lukecombs





