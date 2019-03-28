The J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts is offering many creative arts core classes during the Summer 2019 semester. Many of these courses are offered online. There are also additional courses for those students who have interests in the fine arts.

ART 1309 - Art Appreciation, summer 1 and 2, online, fulfills core creative art & multicultural

MUHL 2304 - History of Rock & Roll, summer 1 and 2, online, fulfills core creative art

MUHL 2304 - History of Jazz, summer 1 and 2, online, fulfills core creative art

DAN 2303 - Dance Appreciation, summer 1, online, fulfills core creative art

THA 2301 - Introduction to Acting, summer 1, on campus, fulfills core creative art

THA 2303 - Theatre Appreciation, summer 1, online, fulfills core creative art

THA 2304 - Introduction to Cinema, summer 1 and 2, online and on campus, fulfills core creative art

VPA 2302 - Yoga & the Creative Arts, summer 1, on campus, fulfills core Language, Philosophy, Culture

ART 1303 - Drawing 1, summer 1, on campus

ART 3325 - Beginning Photographic Arts, summer 1, on campus

ART 3301 - Beginning Ceramics: Handbuilding, summer 1, on campus

ART 3321 - Beginning Painting: Water media, summer 1, on campus

Please contact Kathy Nordstrom at kathy.nordstrom@ttu.edu if you have any questions.