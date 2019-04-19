A new award category has been added for the 2019 Distinguished Staff Awards.

The Staff Senate Award (nominee does not need to be in staff senate to be eligible for this award) recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate. Award recipients will receive $300.00

We encourage you to consider nominating an outstanding staff member for this new award.

To learn more about the Distinguished Staff Awards, to review eligibility criteria, or to nominate an employee or team, visit www.hr.ttu.edu and click on the 2019 Distinguished Staff Awards icon.



The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 14, 2019 at 5:00 PM.



Please contact Talent Development (806-742-0530) or e-mail awards.recognition@ttu.edu with any questions.

