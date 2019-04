Today! Need a relaxation break? Join SAB from 11am-2pm in the SUB North Plaza for Come Find Your Zen! Create your own Zen Garden, free with TTU Student ID.

Posted:

4/17/2019



Originator:

Alexandria Gallegos



Email:

alexandria.gallegos@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 4/17/2019



Location:

SUB North Plaza



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment