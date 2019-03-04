We will have a panel discussion about all things TechTeach!

If you are interested in becoming a public school teacher and want to know more about TechTeach, please come!

***Free Tacos!





We will have Professors, Site Coordinators, Current Students and Advisors all from the College of Education to talk about becoming a public school teacher. The TechTeach program is known all over the state for producing the best teachers, and we'd like to talk about how becoming a teacher can change your life!





Contact Anna Hatton - anna.hatton@ttu.edu - for more details.