Free Food and TechTeach Panel!
We will have a panel discussion about all things TechTeach! 
If you are interested in becoming a public school teacher and want to know more about TechTeach, please come! 
***Free Tacos!

We will have Professors, Site Coordinators, Current Students and Advisors all from the College of Education to talk about becoming a public school teacher. The TechTeach program is known all over the state for producing the best teachers, and we'd like to talk about how becoming a teacher can change your life!

Contact Anna Hatton - anna.hatton@ttu.edu - for more details. 
4/2/2019

Anna Hatton

anna.hatton@ttu.edu

EDUC Advising and Certification

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/3/2019

Hulen/Clement Dorms

