Here are the winners of the 2019 Recycle Art Contest





First Place Zachary Ochoa Plastic Sea Turtle

Second Place Barbara Gonzales Sunflower

Third Place Leisha Womble She’s Been Swept Away





If you would like to see pictures of all the art, please visit our Facebook page at TTUgogreen.





Perhaps the pictures will inspire you to get started on your entry for next year! Need more ideas? Try Pintrest, or try Googling "recycled art". You will be astounded!