Please join us TODAY, Tues (Apr. 2) at 6:30PM, SUB-Llano Estacado Rm as PrideSTEM hosts a Go Abroad workshop in association with the Study Abroad Office, which will include funding resources, travel STEM opportunities, and more info. This is open for anyone interested in pursuing their STEM career goals.



PrideSTEM is a student professional organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, (LGBTQIA) and allies associated with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Texas Tech. As an upcoming student professional organization for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff, we provide various resources including research, scholarship, internship, conferences, and networking opportunities, and much more to help you reach your STEM career goals. If interested, please join us TODAY, Tues (Apr. 2) or check us out on TechConnect or Facebook.

