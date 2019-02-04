The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization welcomes Dr. Mark Hijleh for a lecture on "Western Music in Global Context" on Wednesday, April 3rd at 6pm in the Senate room of the Student Union Building.





The emergence of a distinctive Western European music between c.1200 and 1350 changed the course of human musical and cultural history. However, both the emergence and long-term impact of that musical culture was and is more complex than has sometimes been put forward in the cultural education of Western musicians and musical aficionados. Western music, like all musics, is best seen in a global historical context framed around inter/transcultural convergence, fusion, and transformation. Thus, again like all musics across human history, Western music and its impact has continued to evolve as the speed of global change has accelerated. Using research from his newest book Towards a Global Music History, Dr. Mark Hijleh, Provost and Professor of Music at The King's College (New York City) discusses these phenomena and some of their implications for both the present and the future.