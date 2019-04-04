Please apply using Hire Red Raiders site.





Job Description: Peer Success Coaches (PSC) engage and assist fellow Texas Tech students who may require help and support from various campus resources. PSC’s promote successful academic behaviors and assist students in developing plans to leverage available resources and excel in their college experience. They are responsible for increasing awareness of important university deadlines and provide support for a variety of academic and departmental events. PSC’s participate in proactive student outreach to encourage academic persistence, retention, and progress-toward-graduation. PSC’s are committed to excellence in documentation, timeliness in completion of work, and continual improvement in professionalism and work quality. With the collaboration of Student Success and Retention team members, PSC’s strive to share and implement work and ideas to ensure departmental and individual success.





Qualifications: Ability to meet deadlines, phone etiquette/experience, Word and Excel proficiency, Outlook experience, dedication to quality, attention to detail, desire to help the student population, strong work ethic. Will be a TTU student for more than a year from the date of hire. Must be available to work during the Summer of 2019.









For any and all inquiries contact Mike Solis (806) 834-2282 or visit Drane Hall 143.