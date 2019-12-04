Presented by the Lubbock Entertainment/Performing Arts Association (LEPAA), The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences will be a one-of-a-kind performing arts campus featuring two theaters, a ballet school, a grand event hall and a bistro. Unique partnerships between Lubbock ISD, Ballet Lubbock and United Supermarkets will bring 255,000 unique visitors annually to the hall, spurring downtown redevelopment and inspiring generations of future artists. The Buddy Holly Hall is a privately-funded project sure to have a profound impact across the entire South Plains.





· Friday, April 12, 2019

· 2:00-4:00 p.m.

· Fee: FREE for OLLI members (Louise Cummins Honorary Course)

· Location: Buddy Holly Hall, 1300 Mac Davis Lane

· Instructor: Tim Collins





If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

