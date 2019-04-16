The world is celebrating the centennial of Leonard Bernstein (August 25, 1918). Known as a composer, conductor, author and social activist, this musician was first introduced to most of the country via television. During the 1950s, “Lennie” appeared multiple times on the award-winning program “Omnibus,” hosted by Alistair Cook. This final segment will feature Bernstein’s last three appearances on the program. The topics of each class are: Introduction to Modern Music, The Music of J.S. Bach, and What Makes Opera Grand.
· Tuesdays, April 16, 30, and May 14, 2019
· 5:30-7:30 p.m.
· Fee: $30 for OLLI members
· Location: Carillon Lifecare Community, 1717 Norfolk Avenue
· Instructor: Bill Pesetski
If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.