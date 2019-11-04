This month's Tech Talk is entitled “Healthy Relationships” and will consist of a panel of predetermined speakers followed by an open discussion. If you would like to discuss this topic in a broad sense or if you have a personal experience with overcoming an unhealthy relationship we would love to support you in sharing your story. We want to hear from members in our community talking about real issues or experiences that have shaped who they are. If you are interested please click on this link: https://goo.gl/forms/NcNFPCgNKeQmO1Oz1 to fill out the necessary information no later than Thursday, April 4th. **community service hours can be given if you choose to become a speaker**



Even if you are not interested in speaking, we would love for your support to be shown by attending. The College Panhellenic Council in association with RISE would like to formally invite you to attend the talk on Thursday, April 11th beginning at 7:15pm in the Escondido Theater at the SUB. Posted:

4/4/2019



Originator:

Sophie Rooks



Email:

sophie.rooks@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:15 PM - 8:15 PM

Event Date: 4/11/2019



Location:

Escondido Theater



