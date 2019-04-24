

Join your fellow OLLI members as we cheer our Red Raiders on to victory! Our game day will begin with a catered lunch at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center and a presentation about the history of Texas Tech baseball presented by our very own alumni baseball player, Bill Dean. After lunch, we will reconvene at the Dan Law Stadium where we will enjoy an afternoon baseball game against the New Mexico Lobos.



In order to reserve the accurate number of tickets, please RSVP no later than April 15, 2019.



· Wednesday, April 24, 2019



· Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.; Game: 2:00 p.m. - ?



· Fee: $30 for OLLI members (Includes presentation, lunch and game admission)



· Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center; Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park



· Instructor: Bill Dean



