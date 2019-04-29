In 2008, the McPhersons renovated and restored Lubbock's 1930's era Coca-Cola Bottling plant in Lubbock's Depot District, transforming it into the modern winery and home of McPherson Cellars. Discover the charm of McPherson Cellars in their tasting room just minutes from downtown Lubbock. Take in the vibrant colors of their historic building, tasting room and outdoor courtyard. The OLLI tasting will include six different wines, all produced onsite.





· Monday, April 29, 2019

· 4:30-5:30 p.m.

· Fee: $20 for OLLI members

· Location: McPherson Cellars, 1615 Texas Avenue

· Instructor: Kim McPherson



If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

