New Play Showcase - Presented by Script Raiders

Join Script Raiders for the New Play Showcase, featuring 10 Plays in 10 Hours! Come and go, and witness the latest creations from Texas Tech playwrights!

Saturday, April 27 10:00am - 8:00pm (detailed schedule below) Maedgen Theatre, 2812 18th Street, Lubbock, Texas Admission is Free!

10:00am - PINS by Kay Villalon 10:30am - ISAAC AND THE APPLE OF MANY FLAVORS by Texas Beam 11:30am - HEART: BROKEN by Jennifer Ezell 12:30pm - Lunch Break 1:30pm - IMPROV PERFORMANCE by Sentient Nuts 2:10pm - WHO'S THE HERO by Michelle Benson 3:30pm - BUDDY BOY by Logan Smith 4:00pm - YOUR CALL by Eric Eidson 5:00pm - Dinner Break 6:00pm - THE LAST GOODBYE by Aerik Pachicano 6:30pm - LIVE FOR THEM by Dillon Rouse 7:00pm - HUFF AND PUFF: A PIG TALE by Shane Strawbridge



4/8/2019



Shane Strawbridge



shane.strawbridge@ttu.edu



Department of Theatre and Dance



Time: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 4/27/2019



Maedgen Theatre



