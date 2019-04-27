TTU HomeTechAnnounce

New Play Showcase - Presented by Script Raiders
Join Script Raiders for the New Play Showcase, featuring 10 Plays in 10 Hours! Come and go, and witness the latest creations from Texas Tech playwrights!

Saturday, April 27
10:00am - 8:00pm (detailed schedule below)
Maedgen Theatre, 2812 18th Street, Lubbock, Texas
Admission is Free!

10:00am - PINS by Kay Villalon
10:30am - ISAAC AND THE APPLE OF MANY FLAVORS by Texas Beam
11:30am - HEART: BROKEN by Jennifer Ezell
12:30pm - Lunch Break
1:30pm - IMPROV PERFORMANCE by Sentient Nuts
2:10pm - WHO'S THE HERO by Michelle Benson
3:30pm - BUDDY BOY by Logan Smith
4:00pm - YOUR CALL by Eric Eidson
5:00pm - Dinner Break
6:00pm - THE LAST GOODBYE by Aerik Pachicano
6:30pm - LIVE FOR THEM by Dillon Rouse
7:00pm - HUFF AND PUFF: A PIG TALE by Shane Strawbridge


This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
4/8/2019

Originator:
Shane Strawbridge

Email:
shane.strawbridge@ttu.edu

Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance

