Join Script Raiders for the New Play Showcase, featuring 10 Plays in 10 Hours! Come and go, and witness the latest creations from Texas Tech playwrights!
Saturday, April 27
10:00am - 8:00pm (detailed schedule below)
Maedgen Theatre, 2812 18th Street, Lubbock, Texas
Admission is Free!
10:00am - PINS by Kay Villalon
10:30am - ISAAC AND THE APPLE OF MANY FLAVORS by Texas Beam
11:30am - HEART: BROKEN by Jennifer Ezell
12:30pm - Lunch Break
1:30pm - IMPROV PERFORMANCE by Sentient Nuts
2:10pm - WHO'S THE HERO by Michelle Benson
3:30pm - BUDDY BOY by Logan Smith
4:00pm - YOUR CALL by Eric Eidson
5:00pm - Dinner Break
6:00pm - THE LAST GOODBYE by Aerik Pachicano
6:30pm - LIVE FOR THEM by Dillon Rouse
7:00pm - HUFF AND PUFF: A PIG TALE by Shane Strawbridge
