No Shame Theatre is a place where anything can happen and usually does.





There are only three rules:





1. Pieces must be five minutes or less.

2. Pieces must be original or you must have permission to perform from the writer.

3. Don't break anything (including the law)





Everything else goes.





Performances are not limited to traditional theatre. Sign ups for performers begins at 10:30pm. Bring your songs, art, speeches, performance art, juggling, poetry, magic, comedy, whatever you like.





See you there!





Who: Script Raiders

What: No Shame Theatre

Where: Maedgen Theatre

When: Friday, April 5 @ 11pm

Why: To see new work created by Lubbock artists

How: Show up! Free admission!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.