The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell Educational Session on Wednesday, April 10. Dell professionals and product experts will cover the following topics:
- Client Roadmap and Updates
- Server RoadMap and Security Features
- Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
- Q&A—Engage with Dell
Attendees will be entered to win a laptop provided by Dell.
Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP by April 8 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, April 10
Time: 11am—2pm
Location: TLPDC 151, TTU Library, 1st Floor
RSVP by April 8 to itevents@ttu.edu