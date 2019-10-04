TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Dell Educational Session on April 10, 11am—2pm

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell Educational Session on Wednesday, April 10. Dell professionals and product experts will cover the following topics:

 

  • Client Roadmap and Updates
  • Server RoadMap and Security Features
  • Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
  • Q&A—Engage with Dell

 

Attendees will be entered to win a laptop provided by Dell.

 

Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP by April 8 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Time: 11am2pm

Location: TLPDC 151, TTU Library, 1st Floor

RSVP by April 8 to itevents@ttu.edu
Categories