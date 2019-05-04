TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY

DEPARTMENT OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE

Management for landscape performance is often conceived as a set of procedures undertaken after construction or when a landscape fails. Less understood is management's ongoing role in design and planning as a series of operations that monitor, assess, and direct the landscape's transformation. Examining design through management therefore emphasizes not only how a landscape is measured relative to other systems, but how it is sustained in specific contexts over time.

This symposium unites scholars and practitioners working in and around the issue of management across a range of landscapes. Its primary objective is to explore the role of management in landscape architecture and planning through three related concerns. The first evaluates emerging methods and techniques to collect and calibrate data for making management decisions. The second assesses how we experiment or test management innovations to foster sustainable outcomes long-term. The third examines obduracy of approaches or organizational structures that prevent the implementation of best management practices.