The Global Guides Program connects current Texas Tech University students with prospective and incoming international students to promote, share and be involved in helping students make a successful transition to life on campus. If selected as a Global Guide, student(s) will receive a stipend of $200 at the end of the semester for which they have participated.
Eligibility Requirements
To be eligible, all Global Guide candidates must:
· Maintain a minimum 3.0 TTU GPA during participation with the program
· Be in good academic and disciplinary standing with Texas Tech University
· Be a full time sophomore, junior or senior undergraduate or graduate student
· Must have spent at least one year at the Texas Tech Lubbock campus
· Positive attitude and strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal
· One recommendation letter from TTU faculty or staff member
For more information, visit Texas Tech Global Guides.