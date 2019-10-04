The Global Guides Program connects current Texas Tech University students with prospective and incoming international students to promote, share and be involved in helping students make a successful transition to life on campus. If selected as a Global Guide, student(s) will receive a stipend of $200 at the end of the semester for which they have participated.





Eligibility Requirements



To be eligible, all Global Guide candidates must:



· Maintain a minimum 3.0 TTU GPA during participation with the program



· Be in good academic and disciplinary standing with Texas Tech University



· Be a full time sophomore, junior or senior undergraduate or graduate student



· Must have spent at least one year at the Texas Tech Lubbock campus



· Positive attitude and strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal



· One recommendation letter from TTU faculty or staff member



For more information, visit Texas Tech Global Guides.

4/4/2019



Adriana Fuentes Montiel



Ximena.Fuentes-Montiel@ttu.edu



International Affairs



5:30 PM - 6:00 PM

4/10/2019



International Cultural Center - Auditorium



Student Organization

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

