TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Global Guides Info Session

The Global Guides Program connects current Texas Tech University students with prospective and incoming international students to promote, share and be involved in helping students make a successful transition to life on campus. If selected as a Global Guide, student(s) will receive a stipend of $200 at the end of the semester for which they have participated.


Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible, all Global Guide candidates must:

· Maintain a minimum 3.0 TTU GPA during participation with the program

· Be in good academic and disciplinary standing with Texas Tech University

· Be a full time sophomore, junior or senior undergraduate or graduate student

· Must have spent at least one year at the Texas Tech Lubbock campus

· Positive attitude and strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal

· One recommendation letter from TTU faculty or staff member

For more information, visit Texas Tech Global Guides.

Posted:
4/4/2019

Originator:
Adriana Fuentes Montiel

Email:
Ximena.Fuentes-Montiel@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 4/10/2019

Location:
International Cultural Center - Auditorium


Categories