Free Professional Head Shots!!!
Park East Student Living is working with the Daily Toreador to provide free head shots for the students of Texas Tech University Friday, April 5, 2019 between 2p.m. -  5p.m. in the Park East Student Living Lobby! It's never too early to prepare for your career! Stand out while conveying professionalism by getting your free head shot taken this Friday. See you then!
Posted:
4/4/2019

Originator:
Sarah Kielty

Email:
sarah.kielty@ttu.edu

Department: N/A
N/A

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/5/2019

Location:
1819 Glenna Goodacre Blvd, Lubbock, TX 79401

