|
Park East Student Living is working with the Daily Toreador to provide free head shots for the students of Texas Tech University Friday, April 5, 2019 between 2p.m. - 5p.m. in the Park East Student Living Lobby! It's never too early to prepare for your career! Stand out while conveying professionalism by getting your free head shot taken this Friday. See you then!
|Posted:
4/4/2019
Originator:
Sarah Kielty
Email:
sarah.kielty@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/5/2019
Location:
1819 Glenna Goodacre Blvd, Lubbock, TX 79401
Categories