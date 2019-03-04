Applications are now available online for the 2019 Texas Tech Alumni Association Excellence Grant. Individuals or departments wishing to apply can visit www.texastechalumni.org/excellencegrant. The submission process will be entirely online.

The due date for the Excellence Grant submission to the Alumni Association is May 31, 2019.

The amount of each grant is $10,000 and up to three will be awarded in 2019. The purpose of this grant is to assist faculty and/or staff in their efforts to:

Improve access and/or support educational opportunities for Texas Tech University students.

Develop collaborations that promote awareness of Texas Tech University and enhance its reputation in the community, the state and the nation.

Encourage educational innovation.

Support the Texas Tech University Strategic Plan and its Tier One efforts.

Extend the mission of the Texas Tech Alumni Association to bear your banner.

For more information, please contact Chris Snead at chris.snead@ttu.edu or 806-834-3419.