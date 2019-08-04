We are trying to get an estimate of pigeon abundance on campus. But I need a lot of volunteers to do this. This is an easy volunteer opportunity that allows you to get outside for a short period of time, count pigeons and get some free snacks. It should only take 30 minutes of your time. I will randomly assign people to sites on campus, you will travel to that site, count pigeons for 3 minutes, and come back. Super easy and free food. Counts take place on Mondays at 12 PM, and I will send out an email ahead of time with your location.



If you are interested, click on the link below and add your name and email address.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1GNN3DaJNwHa-lDfQ4HdM_CRMcSD3AU_jDpjty6JQTcQ/edit?usp=sharing

4/4/2019



Erin Stukenholtz



erin.stukenholtz@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 4/8/2019



Location:

Dairy Barn on TTU campus



