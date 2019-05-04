Maintenance for Banner Financial Aid and Student Registration has been scheduled for Sunday, April 7, from 6pm-8pm CDT. This maintenance is necessary to install required Financial Aid updates and to add resources to the Student Registration infrastructure in an effort to improve registration performance. During this maintenance, Raiderlink will remain available, but any links to student registration or financial aid pages will be unavailable.



Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

4/5/2019



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements

