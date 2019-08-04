TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Job Opportunities - Student Assistant/Technology
The Technology Department of TTU Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center is accepting applications for student assistant position.
  • Basic troubleshooting and routine maintenance skills are required.
  • Excellent communication and customer service skills are essential.
  • Hardware and software support experience for Windows platform preferred.
Job duties include but not limited to:
Help desk, computer setup, hardware and software installation, working with multimedia and audiovisual equipment, various technology related research, and performing various tasks as needed.

Location: Off-campus at 2579 S. Loop 289, Ste. 210 (Science Spectrum Building)
Hours: 15 - 20 hr/week. Flexible scheduling between 8 am and 5 pm Monday through Friday.

All majors are welcome to apply. Adequate paid training will be provided.

Please send your resume to Huey Lee (h.lee@nwtsbdc.org). You will be contacted if selected for an interview.
Posted:
4/8/2019

Originator:
Huey Lee

Email:
huey.lee@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region


