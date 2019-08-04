

Basic troubleshooting and routine maintenance skills are required.

Excellent communication and customer service skills are essential.

Hardware and software support experience for Windows platform preferred. Job duties include but not limited to:

Help desk, computer setup, hardware and software installation, working with multimedia and audiovisual equipment, various technology related research, and performing various tasks as needed.



Location: Off-campus at 2579 S. Loop 289, Ste. 210 (Science Spectrum Building)

Hours: 15 - 20 hr/week. Flexible scheduling between 8 am and 5 pm Monday through Friday.



All majors are welcome to apply. Adequate paid training will be provided.



Please send your resume to Huey Lee (h.lee@nwtsbdc.org). You will be contacted if selected for an interview.

4/8/2019



Originator:

Huey Lee



Email:

huey.lee@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

