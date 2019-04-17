The four women honored for 2019 in the Women Who Shaped Texas Tech Exhibit:

· Sharon Moultrie Bruner, the first African American as well as the first female athlete to be elected Homecoming Queen. She is currently still a high school teacher and continues to coach track in Texas

· Eileen Johnson is a Horn Professor, taught in the Museum Science program and is Director of the Lubbock Lake Landmark

· Maria Rivas was among the first group of Latinas to graduate from Texas Tech and went on to have a long career in bilingual education

· Catherine Royalty, an early Tech student who served in WWII and, at 104 in February, is believed to be the oldest surviving WWII veteran in Lubbock

Bios are available at http://swco.ttu.edu/University_Archive/ttuwomen4.html





For more information on the exhibit, contact B. Lynn Whitfield, University Archivist at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, at lynn.whitfield@ttu.edu.