Join us for a presentation by Professor Orlando Richard titled "Diversity, Inclusion, and Bottom-Line Performance." To register, use this link: https://rr0cer0rcba0ttu.wufoo.com/forms/snkutsb0fbvta8/

Dr. Richard is an Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior/Human Resource Management and the Diversity and Inclusion Recruitment Coordinator for the Jindal School of Management, University of Texas at Dallas. The majority of his research studies fall under the domain of demographic diversity (both visible and non-visible attributes) and for the last two decades he has moved the field forward through an increased understanding of how diversity relates to organizational processes and outcomes. He has published a variety of high-quality articles on workforce diversity in refereed journals, thereby making a scientific impact in the business management field as well as other social sciences.

4/5/2019



WILLIAM L Gardner



william.gardner@ttu.edu



Rawls College of Business



Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 4/15/2019



Rawls College of Business, McCoy Atrium/Fireplace Room



