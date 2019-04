The Math Club at Texas Tech is a social club on campus for students who are interested in mathematics. We host general meetings and social events once a month and seminars twice a month. If you become a national member, we will pay for you to attend the social events, free of charge to you! To find out more information and meet us, come join us for our monthly meeting Wednesday, April 10th at 6:00PM in Math 238!

